Orrington church taking case to First Circuit Court of Appeals

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A local church continues its fight to worship in person without limits.

After a federal judge ruled against them, lawyers for Calvary Chapel in Orrington will present their case to the First Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday.

Church officials say restrictions imposed by Governor Mills are unconstitutional.

At first during the pandemic, no in-person services were allowed.

Since June, services with up to 50 people can be held in-person.

The appeal will be heard by a three judge panel in Boston at 9:30 in the morning.

