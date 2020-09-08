Orono man accused of spray painting Pride barricades in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Orono man is facing charges after police say he spray painted graffiti on barricades in Downtown Bangor that are signs of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

61-year-old Paul Melanson is charged with criminal mischief.

Police say on Saturday they saw several barricades painted with rainbow colors that had been defaced.

The barricades are in place so local restaurants can set up outdoor seatings.

Authorities say they used surveillance video to trace the truck used during the crimes back to Melanson.

Bangor Police consulted with the Attorney General’s office about the case as is common practice when dealing with incidents that could be considered a hate crime.

Whether this incident is a hate crime as not yet been determined.

