New business opening in Ellsworth with crafts, baked goods

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new business in Ellsworth has something for everybody.

The Crafty Baker is preparing for their grand opening Tuesday at 6am.

Owner Hailee Carter will sell refinished furniture and crafts she’s made, teach craft classes, and offer a variety of homebaked goods.

She says her dream business was only possible with support from family and friends.

”I’ve always loved baking and crafting. My mom was really into the crafting portion, my grandmother taught me to bake from an early age. It’s one of my earliest memories. I was just sick of the day to day office job and decided that it was time to do something different that I enjoyed doing on a daily basis.”

You can find the Crafty Baker on Deane Street just off Route 1 in Ellsworth.

They’re open Monday through Friday from 6 to noon.

Craft classes are expected to start in October and are BYOB friendly.

