Nearly $4M in federal funding headed to Maine Health Centers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Nearly four million dollars is headed to health centers across the state to help fight COVID-19.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Helath and Human Services will be spread across 18 centers.

The funding was allocated as follows:

Eastport Health Care received $244,283.

Pines Health Services received $230,250.

Penobscot Community Health Center received $250,250.

St. Croix Regional Family Health Center received $125,236.

Regional Medical Center received $212,876.

Harrington Family Health Center received $240,653.

Islands Community Medical Services received $15,424.

Maine Mobile Health Program received $188,431.

Sebasticook Family Doctors received $221,666.

Health Access Network received $237,903.

York County Community Action Corporation received $46,123.

Portland Community Health Center received $263,597.

Fish River Rural Health received $329,780.

Sacopee Valley Health Center received $205,250.

Bucksport Regional Health Center received $286,233.

Katahdin Valley Health Center received $320,521.

DFD Russell Medical Center received $326,553.

HealthReach Community Health Center received $252,750.

