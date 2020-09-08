Nearly $4M in federal funding headed to Maine Health Centers
The funding from the U.S. Department of Helath and Human Services will be spread across 18 centers.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Nearly four million dollars is headed to health centers across the state to help fight COVID-19.
The funding was allocated as follows:
- Eastport Health Care received $244,283.
- Pines Health Services received $230,250.
- Penobscot Community Health Center received $250,250.
- St. Croix Regional Family Health Center received $125,236.
- Regional Medical Center received $212,876.
- Harrington Family Health Center received $240,653.
- Islands Community Medical Services received $15,424.
- Maine Mobile Health Program received $188,431.
- Sebasticook Family Doctors received $221,666.
- Health Access Network received $237,903.
- York County Community Action Corporation received $46,123.
- Portland Community Health Center received $263,597.
- Fish River Rural Health received $329,780.
- Sacopee Valley Health Center received $205,250.
- Bucksport Regional Health Center received $286,233.
- Katahdin Valley Health Center received $320,521.
- DFD Russell Medical Center received $326,553.
- HealthReach Community Health Center received $252,750.
