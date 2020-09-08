MMA names Terrill new women’s soccer head coach
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy announcing Eric Terrill as its new head women’s soccer coach. He coached division one women’s soccer for 25 seasons at Charleston Southern. Terrill stepped down in December and earned the 2nd most wins in Big South Conference history. MMA won the North Atlantic Conference title last season and made the NCAA tournament.
