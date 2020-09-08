Advertisement

Maine veterans and National Guard members kick off Suicide Prevention Month

They completed the #22PushupsChallenge to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Several veterans and members of the Maine Army National Guard kicked off suicide prevention month with pushups.

Participants met Tuesday at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta to complete 22 days of pushups.

It’s all part of the national #22PushupsChallenge on social media that brings awareness to veteran suicide.

Twenty-two represents the number of U.S. veterans who take their lives every day.

Participants are asked to take video of themselves and nominate a new person every day throughout the challenge.

“To have this group come out and support today shows the dedication and the commitment that we have to take care of each other," said Brigadier General Dianne Dunn. "We care about everybody and we want to make sure everyone is the best that they can, safe, and accessing the resources that are there for them and that no one is alone and that we’re all in this together and its our job to take care of each other.”

Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn leads current service members, veterans and civilian employees in the final day of her suicide awareness push-up challenge. September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the push-up challenge is one way that service members and veterans can “connect to protect,” reaching out to current and past brothers and sisters in arms to let them know they always have a friendly ear available to them. #AlwaysReadyALWAYSTHERE #BeThere

Posted by Maine National Guard on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Brigadier General Dunn says completing the challenge during Suicide Prevention Month is the perfect reminder to check in on friends and loved ones.

Their slogan this month is “Connect to Protect” which emphasizes connections to family, friends, community, and the unit

