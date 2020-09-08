Advertisement

Maine likely to be first state to use ranked choice voting in presidential election

This after a procedural ruling from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court Tuesday morning.
(WCAX)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine will likely be the first state in U-S history to use ranked-choice voting in a presidential election.

This after a procedural ruling from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court Tuesday morning.

Maine’s highest court heard arguments last week addressing Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s appeal to stop a GOP-led people’s veto on ranked-choice voting in presidential elections.

Dunlap argued that roughly 1,000 signatures were not valid because the petition circulators were either not registered or not residents.

A lower court judge had ruled there were enough valid signatures, which would have put the measure on the ballot and prevented the use of RCV in the presidential race this November.

Dunlap appealed.

The high court issued a procedural ruling Tuesday that, for the time being, will allow ranked-choice voting to be used in the November presidential race.

We spoke with Dunlap who says they have a strict federal deadline for printing state ballots.

“One of the questions we got early on was, ‘are we going to print two different sets, one with the question and one with ranked choice for president?’ That would be about an additional quarter million dollars that would be recycled automatically once we had the final determination from the court. And in case anyone has noticed, there’s not a lot of state revenue lying around to do that type of thing. So, we knew and the court knew what our deadlines looked like. So, we are proceeding along the lines of this is the way it’s going to be.”, says Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap.

The Maine Supreme Court could still issue a ruling on the merits of the People’s Veto between now and the November 3rd election causing the Secretary of State’s office to have to quickly print new ballots before election day.

Dunlap thinks it’s highly unlikely they would do this.

Full statement from Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap:

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap publicly thanked the Supreme Judicial Court for their swift clarification of the status of the Superior Court ruling that had overturned the Secretary’s determination that the Maine Republican Party had gathered insufficient valid signatures to force a people’s veto that would have forestalled the implementation of L.D. 1083, “An Act to Implement Ranked-choice Voting for Presidential Primary and General Elections in Maine.”  The Court ruled on Tuesday that the appeal of the Superior Court decision to the Supreme Judicial Court has the effect of placing an automatic stay on the effectiveness of the Superior Court decision, with no motions for a stay being necessary.  The Court will decide the merits of the case after the parties file briefs on the merits.

Today’s ruling has the effect of leaving in place the original determination of the Secretary of State that the people’s veto effort did not have sufficient signatures to place a stay on the effectiveness of the adopted law and to require an up-or-down vote on the ballot in November on whether ranked-choice voting could be used in the election of the President of the United States.

The Court did not rule today on the merits of the case, only on whether a stay of the Superior Court’s ruling was in place.  Because the Court determined that an automatic stay resulted from the filing of the appeal, what remains in place pending the final ruling of the Court is the original determination of the Secretary of State that the people’s veto effort did not gather the 63,067 required signatures to force the matter to a vote in November.  “Because of Federal deadlines regarding providing printed ballots to military and overseas citizens abroad, we must tell the printers to begin their work today.  We thank the Court for their swift clarification, understanding that this is not a ruling on the merits.  But now we have to begin the work of bringing the election to the voters of Maine,” Dunlap said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bangor hotel closed to guests, state leasing the property to house homeless

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials say this transition is not intended to be permanent

Coronavirus

York County remains of high concern with 2 new outbreaks reported, Maine CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Positivity rates in York County are above the state average

News

Labor organizations celebrate Labor Day virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
For its 17th annual Labor Day celebration, Food and Medicine and the Eastern Maine Labor Council took to Zoom.

News

Gov. Mills reminds Maine businesses about recovery grant program, as deadline nears

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Latest News

News

Challenger hosting weekend shredding event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Saturday from 8 to noon, the Challenger Learning Center will be shredding documents.

News

Nearly $4M in federal funding headed to Maine Health Centers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The funding from the U.S. Department of Helath and Human Services will be spread across 18 centers.

News

Orrington church taking case to First Circuit Court of Appeals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Church officials say restrictions imposed by Governor Mills are unconstitutional.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus; no new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
There are now 4,713 total cases in the state.

Back To School

Hallowell and Richmond Police friendly school collection competition

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Friendly competition between Hallowell and Richmond police departments means much needed school supplies in RSU 2

Back To School

Skowhegan Police and hospital school collection challenge

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Skowhegan Police and Redington-Fairview General Hospital in friendly competition to collect school supplies