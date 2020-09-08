Advertisement

Maine D.O.E. launches program to keep students and educators engaged

MOOSE offers over 100 modules to get students away from their screens and thinking about the world around them.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education launched a new platform Tuesday that provides resources for educators, students and their families.

The Maine Online Opportunities for Sustained Education, or MOOSE, is a library of learning modules and are all aligned to Maine’s Learning Results.

They ensure that remote learning will remain active, engaging and continuous.

More than 100 modules focus on things like climate change, physical fitness, and music.

They are organized by grade level from Pre-K all the way to 12th grade.

“We tried to keep a balance of screen activities and non-screen activities because even though these take place in the virtual world, and we want students to be engaging in the real world as well," said Director of Innovative Teaching and Learning Beth Lambert. "So, you’re going to see activities that are pushing students to get away from the computer and go do these things and experience these things, and talk about these things and then come back.”

The hope is that educators will use the modules as inspiration to supplement their teaching.

To find more information you can visit their website at learnwithmoose.maine.gov.

