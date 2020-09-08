Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus; no new deaths

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus.

Monday’s total was adjusted for a net gain of 15 cases.

There are now 4,713 total cases in the state.

There are now 4,713 total cases.
There are now 4,713 total cases.(Emily Tadlock)

493 cases are active. That’s up two from Monday.

4,086 people have recovered, an increase of 10 overnight.

No new deaths are being reported.

Piscataquis County is currently the only county in the state with no active cases.
Piscataquis County is currently the only county in the state with no active cases.(Emily Tadlock)

If we take a look at the county breakdown, the largest increase of cases is again in York County.

There are six new cases there for a total of 911. 162 cases are active.

Five counties had an increase of one case.

Piscataquis County is currently the only county in the state with no active cases.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah will provide an update on coronavirus in the state at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch that on TV 5 or on our website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

Coronavirus

Companies testing coronavirus vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The companies said Tuesday that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

National Politics

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

Coronavirus

Kids start school year online amid pandemic; college towns become virus hotspots

Updated: 1 hour ago
For those attending 14 of the nation’s 16 largest school districts opening Tuesday, classes are being held entirely online.

Latest News

News

RSU 57 delays start of school, member of transportation dept. tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The delay will affect in-person and remote learning.

National

As COVID-19 pandemic lingers, Americans prepare for upcoming flu season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely before 2021, and they are stressing the importance of staying vigilant and getting a flu shot.

Coronavirus

Many US students start school year online

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Nearly 2 million students started school Tuesday in some of the nation's biggest districts, but most of them aren't in classrooms.

Coronavirus

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. had about 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around Memorial Day, before backyard parties and other gatherings contributed to a summertime surge. It now has more than 6.2 million cases.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus is crashing parties at colleges across America

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Coronavirus is crashing parties at universities and colleges across America.

National Politics

Labor Day campaigning: Jobs, economy in focus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Candidates focus on jobs and the economy this Labor Day.