Maine CDC reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus; no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus.

Monday’s total was adjusted for a net gain of 15 cases.

There are now 4,713 total cases in the state.

There are now 4,713 total cases. (Emily Tadlock)

493 cases are active. That’s up two from Monday.

4,086 people have recovered, an increase of 10 overnight.

No new deaths are being reported.

Piscataquis County is currently the only county in the state with no active cases. (Emily Tadlock)

If we take a look at the county breakdown, the largest increase of cases is again in York County.

There are six new cases there for a total of 911. 162 cases are active.

Five counties had an increase of one case.

Piscataquis County is currently the only county in the state with no active cases.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah will provide an update on coronavirus in the state at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch that on TV 5 or on our website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.