Labor organizations celebrate Labor Day virtually

Groups using social media to spread their message
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For its 17th annual Labor Day celebration, Food and Medicine and the Eastern Maine Labor Council took to Zoom.

Organizers say the virtual turnout is similar to what they would have expected for an in-person event.

Among Monday’s speakers, Democratic congressional candidates Sara Gideon and Jared Golden.

Union workers from B-I-W and the U-S Postal Service provided updates.

The entire evening was dedicated to celebrating labor accomplishments, and honoring all Maine workers.

There was also a focus on the importance of voting.

“This Labor Day, I know it’s a lot of work ahead of us but I hope you have the chance to rest and recharge because we have so much to do,” says Liz Shuler, AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer. “There’s a lot to do. But it’s not beyond our reach if we are united. And together, we will bring the full weight and power of our unions to the polls and together we can create The lasting change we need.”

Food and Medicine is set to make what organizers say is its first political endorsement in its 19-year history.

There’s a show of support for the announcement scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday outside of the federal building.

