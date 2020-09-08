Head of Maine CDC on work toward vaccine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The work to produce a vaccine to the coronavirus is on-going across the planet...

When it’s available, who should get it first?

During Tuesday’s Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said that he and his colleagues all over the country have had recent discussions about the vaccine.

Shah said that on day one of it being ready for people - the need will far exceed what is available.

Shah says he believes the first people vaccinated will be those at high risk to the virus.

Also, first would be those on the front lines of treating or taking care of them.

“Then a progression thereafter looking at first responders thinking about those who work in congregate settings so on and so forth,” said Shah. “This is a discussion that’s happening at the national level and as we get closer to having a vaccine it’s one that I think will occur within our own neighborhoods and communities.”

No time table has been provided as to when a vaccine will be available.

According to a New York Times report, 37 possible vaccines have advanced to clinical trials on humans.

