Hallowell and Richmond Police friendly school collection competition

Losing police chief personally delivers coffee and donuts to school staff of winning police department’s town
(Kimberly Keagy/ WSAZ)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hallowell, Maine (WABI) -Police officers in Hallowell are challenging their counterpart cops in Richmond to fill a cruiser with school supplies.

Wednesday, September 9th from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., they’re asking folks to bring school supplies to either the Hallowell or Richmond police departments.

Everything from double layers masks, reusable water bottles, and prepacked snacks to glue sticks, post it notes and pencils will be accepted.

The school supplies will be given to RSU 2 elementary schools in Richmond and Hallowell.

The squad that collects the most gets to watch the losing squad’s chief personally deliver coffee and donuts to school staff of the winning town.

