Gov. Mills reminds Maine businesses about recovery grant program, as deadline nears

AUGUSTA, Maine

With the deadline on Wednesday, Maine Governor Janet Mills is reminding Maine small businesses and non-profits to apply for the State’s $200 million Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program.

“While we know these grants cannot wholly replace or repair the economic damage caused by this pandemic, we want to ensure that as many small businesses and non-profits as possible are able to access every dollar they can to support themselves as we move into the fall,” said Governor Mills.

Maine small businesses and non-profits interested in applying for the program can do so at the Department of Economic and Community’s website. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

