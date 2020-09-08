Good Shepherd Food Bank in Hampden closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -The Good Shepherd Food Bank distribution center in Hampden is closed until Thursday after a member of their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials there say the last time the employee was at the facility was September 1st.

We’re told any employees and volunteers who had contact with that person have been notified.

The facility will undergo a two day deep cleaning.

Agencies scheduled to pick-up food Tuesday or Wednesday will be able to do so when they reopen Thursday.

According to the organization, most deliveries from Hampden will go on as scheduled.

They point out the CDC says there is no evidence the coronavirus can be transmitted through fresh and prepared food products or packaging.

