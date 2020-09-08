Fiber college event goes forward with limited capacity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Makers Guild of Maine is still holding their annual Fiber college event this week.

But they’ve had to scale it back to meet COVID-19 regulations.

This year they’re calling it the Fiber College Unravelled Camp Out.

50 people will be in Searsport, instead of the usual 300.

They’ll have the chance to learn woodworking, quilting, embroidery, block printing and more.

The mission of the Maker’s Guild of Maine is to get arts, culture, music and food out into the wider world, but they decided they couldn’t do the event justice if it were held virtually.

“When you’re used to being with the community you just don’t get that same feel." says Astrig Tanguay. "We were getting a lot of push from people saying please figure something out, we’ll work with you, we’ll do anything within your constraints, but we really want to come to the coast of Maine.”

The 50 pre-registered slots filled up immediately and walk-ins are not permitted this year.

You can find out more about the fiber college on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.