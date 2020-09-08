Cross Center invites public to free outdoor event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cross Center in Bangor is welcoming people to join them Wednesday for a night of music.

It will be their first live public event since March.

“An Evening at Paul Bunyan Park” will feature two musicians, Adam Babcock and Riff Johnson.

It’s a free event. They will be accepting donations for the musicians at the door.

Management says there will be safety protocols to follow.

Masks must be worn at all times.

There will be spacing guidelines to follow.

But, folks can bring their blankets and lawn chairs and just sit back and relax.

“The Cross Center, it’s not going anywhere. We’re going to get back to what we were doing. This was a busy place and we were on a great run before all this started. We had to make some changes and downsize but we’re going to get through this and get back to what we’re doing and we appreciate the community’s support," says Cross Center General Manager, Tony Vail.

The show is from 5:30 to 7:30. They can only allow 100 people but as people leave others can be admitted.

For more info visit crossinsurancecenter.com.

