City of Belfast celebrates Maine’s 200th Birthday

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - As Maine marks its 200th birthday this year, Belfast is recognizing the milestone.

The city has posted banners around the area.

It also coincides with the 250th anniversary of the first settling of the community, which was back in 17-70.

There are six banners which include a variety of images celebrating and promoting Belfast’s history.

“The Bicentennial Commission did have grant money available, so the city of Belfast did apply for that grant money in order to do these banners. We thought, rather than wait until next year when the rest of the state is celebrating, we’ll just go ahead and install them now,” says Megan Pientte, president of the Belfast Historical Society and Museum.

I love how it draws the spotlight on history and the people who care for history and help to share it,” says Kevin Johnson, a photo archivist at the Penobscot Marine Museum. “You won’t be able to miss these banners walking around town.”

While most Bicentennial events have been cancelled, this project has largely been unaffected by the pandemic.

These banners will stay up through Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021.

