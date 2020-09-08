Challenger hosting weekend shredding event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you need to get rid of some sensitive information?

There’s a shredding event in Bangor this weekend, and you don’t even have to get out of your car.

Saturday from 8 to noon, the Challenger Learning Center will be shredding documents.

You can bring up to five boxes or bags.

They ask they not be larger than 24 x 12 x 12.

There is a suggested donation of five dollars for the first container, and three dollars for each additional one.

All containers will be returned.

When you arrive, they ask that you remain in your car.

There will be signage directing you through the drop off procedure.

