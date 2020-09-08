Advertisement

Challenger hosting weekend shredding event

Saturday from 8 to noon, the Challenger Learning Center will be shredding documents.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you need to get rid of some sensitive information?

There’s a shredding event in Bangor this weekend, and you don’t even have to get out of your car.

You can bring up to five boxes or bags.

They ask they not be larger than 24 x 12 x 12.

There is a suggested donation of five dollars for the first container, and three dollars for each additional one.

All containers will be returned.

When you arrive, they ask that you remain in your car.

There will be signage directing you through the drop off procedure.

