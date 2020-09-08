Brightening Skies & A Bit More Humid Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will gradually drop into the state today. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so it will move in pretty much unnoticed. Areas of low clouds and some fog this morning will give way to brightening skies as the morning progresses with skies expected to turn partly sunny by late morning and continue that way through the afternoon. Overall, we’ve got a nice Tuesday ahead with temperatures warming into the 70s to near 80° this afternoon. Dewpoints will be in the upper 50s to low 60s so a bit on the sticky side but still fairly comfortable. The cold front will stall out across the state tonight somewhere between Bangor and Millinocket. Northern areas could see a few showers tonight as an upper level disturbance passes to our north otherwise expect a dry night for most spots under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will be likely again tonight as well. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s to low 60s.

The cold front will be draped across the state for the day Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible mainly north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with a dry day expected elsewhere. The cold front will be the dividing line between cooler air to the north and warmer air to the south and the exact location of the cold front is creating a tough temperature forecast for Wednesday. Right now it looks like areas north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln will see highs in the 60s to low 70s Wednesday afternoon while areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward will see highs in the 70s to around 80°. A weak are of low pressure riding along the stalled front will help to finally push the front through the state on Thursday. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers Thursday and possibly a few thunderstorms with the best chance of precipitation coming during the afternoon hours. The combination of clouds and the scattered showers will keep temperatures in the 60s to low 70s for highs Thursday. Cooler and less humid weather will move into the state behind the cold front for Friday. High pressure building into the area Friday will give us sunshine to end the work week with temperatures in the 60s to near 70° Friday along with comfortable humidity. Saturday looks like a good start to the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

Today: Patchy fog and low clouds early giving way to partly sunny skies by late morning through the afternoon. A bit more humid. Highs between 70°-80°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible across northern areas. Patchy fog. Lows between 54°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Patchy fog and low clouds early giving way to partly sunny skies by late morning through the afternoon. A few scattered showers north. Highs 70°-80°, coolest north. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon. High in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

