Advertisement

Brightening Skies & A Bit More Humid Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will gradually drop into the state today. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so it will move in pretty much unnoticed. Areas of low clouds and some fog this morning will give way to brightening skies as the morning progresses with skies expected to turn partly sunny by late morning and continue that way through the afternoon. Overall, we’ve got a nice Tuesday ahead with temperatures warming into the 70s to near 80° this afternoon. Dewpoints will be in the upper 50s to low 60s so a bit on the sticky side but still fairly comfortable. The cold front will stall out across the state tonight somewhere between Bangor and Millinocket. Northern areas could see a few showers tonight as an upper level disturbance passes to our north otherwise expect a dry night for most spots under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will be likely again tonight as well. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s to low 60s.

The cold front will be draped across the state for the day Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible mainly north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with a dry day expected elsewhere. The cold front will be the dividing line between cooler air to the north and warmer air to the south and the exact location of the cold front is creating a tough temperature forecast for Wednesday. Right now it looks like areas north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln will see highs in the 60s to low 70s Wednesday afternoon while areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward will see highs in the 70s to around 80°. A weak are of low pressure riding along the stalled front will help to finally push the front through the state on Thursday. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers Thursday and possibly a few thunderstorms with the best chance of precipitation coming during the afternoon hours. The combination of clouds and the scattered showers will keep temperatures in the 60s to low 70s for highs Thursday. Cooler and less humid weather will move into the state behind the cold front for Friday. High pressure building into the area Friday will give us sunshine to end the work week with temperatures in the 60s to near 70° Friday along with comfortable humidity. Saturday looks like a good start to the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

Today: Patchy fog and low clouds early giving way to partly sunny skies by late morning through the afternoon. A bit more humid. Highs between 70°-80°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible across northern areas. Patchy fog. Lows between 54°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Patchy fog and low clouds early giving way to partly sunny skies by late morning through the afternoon. A few scattered showers north. Highs 70°-80°, coolest north. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon. High in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Becoming Partly Sunny, Warm & More Humid Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
A weak cold front will slip south into northernmost Maine later tonight, but a southerly breeze south of the front will cause a more humid air-mass to gradually move into the rest of the state beginning later tonight and continuing through Thursday morning. The southerly breeze will pull moisture into much of the Pine Tree State the next few days from the Gulf of Maine and that will cause patchy low clouds and fog to form tonight and tomorrow night, especially near the coast. The low temps tonight will range from the mid 50s to low 60s across our region.

Forecast

Patchy Fog Tonight, Partly Sunny, Warm & More Humid Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Patchy Fog Tonight, Partly Sunny, Warm & More Humid Tuesday

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Breezy This Afternoon

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
Low clouds and patchy fog have been a bit more stubborn across some of the Central Maine Highlands through the first half of our day. Any lingering low clouds and fog will continue to give way to some brightening skies with skies averaging partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. The bulk of the clouds will be over northern and western areas with brighter conditions expected elsewhere.

Forecast

Breezy & Seasonable Today

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Overall, we’ve got a good looking Labor Day forecast on tap. Some spots will see some low clouds and patchy fog to start the day but expect that to lift early this morning with partly to mostly sunny skies expected by late morning through the afternoon. A few sprinkles will be possible north and west of Bangor this morning otherwise expect a mainly dry day. Strong low pressure to our west will combine with strong high pressure to our east to provide us with a gusty southerly breeze today with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Latest News

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Breezy Today

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
An area of low pressure will move through the Northern Great Lakes today. This will increase our cloudiness a bit for our Labor Day. However, any rain will stay well off to our west. We’ll call it partly to mostly sunny for our Monday with highs in the 70s. It will be on the breezy side too with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Forecast

Lots of Sun With a Few Afternoon Clouds Today

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure will continue to hold strong to our south today. Skies will remain mostly sunny this afternoon, however, a few clouds will likely develop later today. There is the slight chance for a shower, especially in the northern half of the state. Highs will run right around average in the upper 60s to mid 70s across the region.

Forecast

Dry Tonight, Mainly Sunny Skies Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
There is an upper-level trough off to our west and with just enough instability across the far north, a quick afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, all of Central and Southern Maine is looking at mainly sunny skies today. There will be a few fair-weather clouds that pop-up this afternoon. It will be a bit cooler with highs that will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s this afternoon.

Forecast

A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure currently stretching from the Midwest east into the Ohio River Valley will bring Maine and the rest of New England a pleasant holiday weekend. The high will bring the Pine Tree State a clear sky tonight and as the wind diminishes the temps will dip into the mid 40s to lower 50s by daybreak tomorrow. Under a mostly sunny sky the high temps Saturday will range from the upper 60s north to the low to mid 70s south.

Forecast

A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

Forecast

Mostly Sunny & Warm With Lowering Humidity Today

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A dry cold front will pass the state this afternoon. Out ahead of the front it is on the muggy side, but a much drier airmass will push in later today and tonight. Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the afternoon. It will be on the warm side with highs generally running in the 70s to low 80s. Skies will remain clear tonight as well. Lows will drop back to the mid 40s north to low 50s south.