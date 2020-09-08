Advertisement

Boston television reporter stabbed while working a story

A spokesperson for WCVB-TV tells The Boston Globe that Ted Wayman is recovering after he was stabbed in Copley Square on Sunday night.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — A Boston television reporter was stabbed on the job over the weekend.

The spokeswoman says Wayman was taken to the hospital and is going to be fine. A photojournalist who was working with Wayman was not hurt.

Boston police reported arresting a 44-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in the same area on Sunday night, but did not disclose the victim’s name and would not confirm if it was the same incident.

