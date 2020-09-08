Advertisement

Bangor woman giving back through her recovery memoir

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Recovery Month. Some might say now, more than ever, those in recovery or seeking recovery need support.

That’s what one Bangor woman is hoping to provide with her book.

“This is a story of my life and recovery journey.”

Melody Paul knew she had a story to tell her story after a major turning point in her life.

“I started writing when I was incarcerated in Knox County."

Paul says this was when she was forced to face herself and healing started.

“I was living dangerously and I did not have any direction. Being incarcerated for a year helped me so much. It helped me to find myself.”

She says it gave her room to breath and focus on getting her life back and for her it began with sharing it even the hardest parts with the world.

“I started writing on a daily basis. I was able to write it out on a notebook. It took me three months. Then I got transferred to Windham. That’s where I started to type it up. I gave myself a 1,000 words a day limit. I made sure that I was in that computer room typing.”

Her memoir, “Savaged to Wellness,", recounts how Paul’s path brought her to Maine at a young age.

“I’m a Micmac from a reservation so when I moved here it was a huge adjustment to make. I ended up self-medicating and the wrong way," she says.

Discrimination, poverty, different types of abuse, Paul writing about these painful experiences became therapy for her and the drive to finish came from her biggest fan.

“My motivation was my son.”

Her son, Anthony also had a hand with the book -- he took the picture on the cover.

“She’s doing outstanding. I’m very proud of her," he says.

Now, she wants to give back and will be donating some of the proceeds from her book to the recovery networks across the state including here at the Bangor Area Recovery Network in Brewer.

“This place helps so many people. It saves lives. These recovery centers, they save lives and I”m so grateful for that."

She wants others to know happiness and health are possible today -- no matter where your path has taken you.

“Today I have a recovery family. I’m stable. I’m clean and sober and I live an honest life. I want others to know it’s possible.”

