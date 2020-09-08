Advertisement

Bangor hotel closed to guests, state leasing the property to house homeless

Officials say this transition is not intended to be permanent
Ramada Bangor
Ramada Bangor
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor hotel is now closed and being leased by the state to house those who are experiencing homelessness.

According to Penobscot Community Health Care, they needed more space than they have at their Hope House shelter in order to allow proper social distancing.

City officials tell us the entire Ramada on Odlin Road is being used for this purpose and is not open to the public.

We’re told while the funding for this lease is being provided by the Maine State Housing Authority, the services at the hotel will be managed by PCHC staff.

Officials say this transition is not intended to be permanent.

According to the city manager, any long term change to the hotel would need approval and likely zoning changes.

