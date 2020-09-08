158 cases of coronavirus linked to Katahdin Region wedding

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There are now 158 cases of coronavirus linked to a Katahdin Region wedding and reception on August 7th.

According to the head of the Maine CDC 55 cases are among people who either attended the wedding or are a secondary contact from someone who attended.

That outbreak in the Millinocket area spawned two more.

There are 21 cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents at Maplecrest Rehab in Madison.

Also, 82 cases are connected to the York County Jail.

There are 48 inmates and 18 staff members with virus.

7 household members of staff have tested positive, while another 9 are probable.

