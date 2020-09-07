Advertisement

Smaller group of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters return to Portland Police Department for 2nd rally

Small group gathers outside Portland Police Department for BLM headquarters.
Small group gathers outside Portland Police Department for BLM headquarters.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -A smaller but spirited group of anti-racist protesters returned to Portland Police Department for a second ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstration Sunday afternoon.

In addition to leading chants of solidarity with recent victims of police violence — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake — speakers asked the 25 or so attendees to reflect on how they are “disrupting white supremacy” in their everyday lives.

During the demonstration, speakers referenced Saturday’s rally, which brought out bigger numbers of anti-racist protesters, as well as a small, but loud group of right-wing counter-protesters.

Those in opposition to Saturday’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in Portland described themselves as “patriots” and supporters of President Donald Trump. One was seen wearing the attire of “the Proud Boys,” a fraternal group which the Southern Poverty Law Center has linked to violence and hate crimes.

Near the end of Saturday’s peaceful rally, the right-wing group took the anti-racist signs left by protesters at the police station and threw them away.

During Sunday’s rally — which was also peaceful — some protesters replaced the trashed signs with new ones, referencing freedom of speech as a justification.

