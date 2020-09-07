Advertisement

Shot fired, Lewiston man arrested following road rage incident

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Lewiston man was arrested following a road rage incident in which he fired a gun at another vehicle.

Police in Brunswick say a call from a witness reporting the incident, came in at around 10:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Soon after that call officers stopped both vehicles involved, on River Road in Brunswick. One of the drivers, 24-year-old Christian LeBlond, of Lewiston, was taken into custody without incident.

LeBlond was arrested and charged with: Aggravated Reckless Conduct with a Firearm, police said.

The 24-year-old only fired one shot in which he had actually shot his own driver’s side mirror. Police say the shot did not hit the other vehicle involved, nor did it hit any nearby buildings or other vehicles.

Bail was set at $500 cash and LeBlond was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

