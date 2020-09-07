Patchy Fog Tonight, Partly Sunny, Warm & More Humid Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak cold front will slip south into northernmost Maine later tonight, but a southerly breeze south of the front will cause a more humid air-mass to gradually move into the rest of the state beginning later tonight and continuing through Thursday morning. The southerly breeze will pull moisture into much of the Pine Tree State the next few days from the Gulf of Maine and that will cause patchy low clouds and fog to form tonight and tomorrow night, especially near the coast. The low temps tonight will range from the mid 50s to low 60s across our region.

The front stalled across northern Maine may trigger a stray shower or two the next couple of days, with northern parts of the state the most likely area to see a passing shower or two. The sky tomorrow will turn partly sunny once the low clouds and fog burn off, with the high temps running in the 70s to very low 80s.

The front draped across northern Maine will keep northern parts of state much cooler than southern regions Wednesday as highs up north hold in the upper 50s to low 60s, while from about the Millinocket Region on south the temps climb into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

On Thursday high pressure building across southern Canada will push the cold front south through Maine. The front will likely trigger a few scattered showers across our region, but much needed widespread rain seems unlikely. Once the front moves to our south a northwest breeze will begin to usher a cooler and less humid air-mass into our region for Thursday night, Friday and Saturday. High pressure building into the Northeast will bring Maine and the rest of New England a good deal of sunshine both Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, patchy fog developing, with a south wind between 5 and 12 mph and low temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Early low clouds and fog then partly sunny, more humid, with a south breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, stray showers possible, humid, with a south to southeast breeze between 5 and 12 mph and high temps in the 60s north and 70s to near 80 south.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers, turning less humid and high temps in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler, with high temps in the upper 50s north and 60s to near 70 south.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s north to 60s south.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.