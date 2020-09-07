Advertisement

Old Orchard Beach businesses talk summer tourism

Business owners react to traffic in Old Orchard Beach.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WABI) - As summer starts to wrap up tourism begins to slow down as well.

Though, this has been an unusual summer, business owners in Old Orchard Beach say this summer came with its pros and its cons.

A staff member of Beachology on Old Orchard Street, says they had a younger staff this summer and slow days gave them more time to train.

Meanwhile across the street, the owner of Coastal Scooters says business has been steady.

”Foot traffic had been slow but what we do have here is I think a lot more enjoyable surrounding. People are happier to be out.

“It is higher volume because the reason again people want to be outside, they don’t want to be in buildings so that’s perfect vacation time for them to be outside and just scoot around. “

Jacobi adds that Canadians not being able to come to the U.S. has hurt businesses like Beachology.

However, New Englanders and people from other surrounding states made up the difference for him.

