Maine Troop Greeters “greet” in new way

The museum will reopen on Tuesday after being closed for months due to pandemic.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Troops coming into Bangor International haven’t been greeted in the way they are used to, in the last few months.

The pandemic has caused the Maine Troop Greeters to halt their hugs and handshakes for the time being.

But, with the help of the airport and a local marketing firm, they are still able to share their smiles and appreciation with those in uniform.

Now those troops are escorted into a room where a video of the greeters welcomes them into Bangor.

“It is very heartbreaking because we know the affect that we have on these guys and gals and it’s important that we get back to doing what we do best,” says Museum Caretaker Cathy Czarnecki.

The Troop Greeters Museum in the airport is reopening Tuesday after being closed for months due to coronavirus.

The city of Bangor and the airport donated gloves, masks and signage to help them get up and running again.

Masks are required inside and there is a limit of 5 people at a time.

The museum is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 12:30 to 2:00.

