Maine projects to get historic preservation, energy grants

SEARSPORT, Maine (AP) - More than two dozen Maine organizations are receiving historic preservation and energy efficiency grants via the Maine Community Foundation.

The grants total more than $345,000 and they are being awarded through the Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Fund of the community foundation.

One of the grants is slated for the Carver Memorial Library Association to replace a heating system and make other energy efficiency improvements.

The Belvedere fund is designed to support preservation and restoration of historic buildings in Maine.

It was established by an anonymous donor in 2007.

