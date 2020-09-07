Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 19 new coronavirus cases

491 COVID-19 cases in the state are active
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

There are 4,076 recoveries to report.
There are 4,076 recoveries to report.

The Maine CDC is reporting 19 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday.

There are no new deaths to report.

There are 4,076 recoveries to report.

That’s 27 more since Sunday.

There are 491 active cases in the state. That number is down by eight cases.

There are 491 active cases in the state.
There are 491 active cases in the state.

If we look at the cases around the state - York County has the most cases today with 10.

Their active cases are down five.

There are three new cases in Cumberland County.

In Penobscot County there is one new case.

