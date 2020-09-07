Maine CDC reports 19 new coronavirus cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

There are 4,076 recoveries to report. (Emily Tadlock)

The Maine CDC is reporting 19 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday.

There are no new deaths to report.

There are 4,076 recoveries to report.

That’s 27 more since Sunday.

There are 491 active cases in the state. That number is down by eight cases.

There are 491 active cases in the state. (Emily Tadlock)

If we look at the cases around the state - York County has the most cases today with 10.

Their active cases are down five.

There are three new cases in Cumberland County.

In Penobscot County there is one new case.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.