Advertisement

Local Rolfe becomes Maine’s first USA New England heavyweight boxing champion

Local becomes Maine's first USA New England heavyweight boxing champion
Local becomes Maine's first USA New England heavyweight boxing champion
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield’s Justin Rolfe recently became the first Mainer to win the USA New England regional heavyweight boxing title. A step in his goal to earn the state more respect in the sport.

“I’m New England’s champion,” says Fairfield’s Justin Rolfe, “but I knew for my community, from Maine, what this would do. You don’t have to get out of Maine to do what you want to do. You don’t have to get out of Maine to be anything.”

Justin Rolfe knows first hand what hard work can do. He won a national powerlifting title when he was 15 years old and headed into the amateur boxing ranks...

“I have been in the sport 7, 8 years now,” says Rolfe, “I was an amateur a long time. I’ve gone through concussions, layoffs with that. I had back surgery. I was out another year with that.”

Through it all, Justin transitioned to pro boxing and earned his title shot.

“He only had 5 (pro) fights leading into this fight,” says Justin’s trainer Michael Leary, “It’s a little unusual to have a shot at a title this early. But it was placed in front of us and we took it.”

Their opponent Tracey Johnson fought Justin to a draw last November. It helped them train for this fight.

“Our focus was on cardio,” says Leary, “Which is key in boxing, especially what most heavyweights lack. We ran with my German Shepherd.”

“We were out on the baseball field and he’s making me do sprints with the German Shepherd,” Rolfe says, “And we busted hard for 2 months straight. It’s the hardest I’ve ever trained.”

It got Rolfe ready to go 8 rounds. He had only gone 6 rounds in a fight before.

“He was a formidable opponent,” says Rolfe, “It was a tough fight and he made me earn this belt every second i was in there.”

After 8 rounds, a unanimous decision, and Maine’s first ever regional heavyweight champion.

“I’ve been doing this for 24 years, it was my most exciting moment in boxing,” says Leary, “Meeting Justin... really renewed my love for the sport. It renewed my hope. I love the kid, he’s like my son. "

“This only inspires me more than ever,” says Rolfe, “I am no where near done with this sport but I know this makes everything worth it.”

Justin plans to fight again in November. Details are still being worked out.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

“Let Them Play” rally draws hundreds to protest in Augusta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson and Allegra Zamore
“Let Them Play” rally draws hundreds to protest in Augusta.

Sports

Sumner holds protest against school’s decision to cancel fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Sumner holds protest against school’s decision to cancel fall sports.

Sports

Former UMaine lineman Demby signs with L.A. Rams practice squad

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former UMaine lineman Demby signs with L.A. Rams practice squad

News

Some Ellsworth High School students push for fall sports

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The sign is one of several made by students as a message to the community.

Latest News

Sports

UMaine football has brought in 10 transfers, many from FBS

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
The Black Bears with 10 transfers coming in this year. Some of them are from FBS schools like Rutgers, Maryland and UConn.

Sports

Former Black Bears Demby, Edwards waived by Rams

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former UMaine football stars Earnest Edwards and Jamil Demby both got waived today by the Los Angeles Rams.

Sports

Racers hit the Loring Runway looking for records

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT
|
By rene cloukey
Loring Runway hosting its annual land speed races in “The County.” As Rene Cloukey tells us, 250 miles per hour is not out of the question...

Sports

State health organizations clarify timeline for MPA guidelines for fall sports

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
State health organizations clarify timeline for MPA guidelines for fall sports

Sports

Maine football outlines possible spring schedule, former Black Bears hoping to make NFL cut

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
UMaine already plans to play this spring. We asked head coach Nick Charlton what the schedule might look like...

Sports

UMaine lineman Dobson earns preseason All-American honor

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
UMaine offensive lineman Liam Dobson is named 2nd team STATS FCS All-American.