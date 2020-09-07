“Let Them Play” rally draws hundreds to protest in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls to “Let Them Play” continue this week. State health, state education and the Maine Principal’s Association are expected to make an announcement in the next few days about fall sports.

Tuesday was to be the new start to fall sports practices. It was delayed again to next Monday as both sides work on safe sports COVID-19 guidelines. Many athletes and their parents feel despite Coronavirus they can safely play. A few hundred of them gathered in Augusta to voice their opinion.

