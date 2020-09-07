Advertisement

“Let Them Play” rally draws hundreds to protest in Augusta

"Let Them Play' rally draws hundreds to Augusta
"Let Them Play' rally draws hundreds to Augusta
By Eric Gullickson and Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls to “Let Them Play” continue this week. State health, state education and the Maine Principal’s Association are expected to make an announcement in the next few days about fall sports.

Tuesday was to be the new start to fall sports practices. It was delayed again to next Monday as both sides work on safe sports COVID-19 guidelines. Many athletes and their parents feel despite Coronavirus they can safely play. A few hundred of them gathered in Augusta to voice their opinion.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Local Rolfe becomes Maine’s first USA New England heavyweight boxing champion

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Local Rolfe becomes Maine’s first USA New England heavyweight boxing champion.

Sports

Sumner holds protest against school’s decision to cancel fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Sumner holds protest against school’s decision to cancel fall sports.

Sports

Former UMaine lineman Demby signs with L.A. Rams practice squad

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former UMaine lineman Demby signs with L.A. Rams practice squad

News

Some Ellsworth High School students push for fall sports

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The sign is one of several made by students as a message to the community.

Latest News

Sports

UMaine football has brought in 10 transfers, many from FBS

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
The Black Bears with 10 transfers coming in this year. Some of them are from FBS schools like Rutgers, Maryland and UConn.

Sports

Former Black Bears Demby, Edwards waived by Rams

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Former UMaine football stars Earnest Edwards and Jamil Demby both got waived today by the Los Angeles Rams.

Sports

Racers hit the Loring Runway looking for records

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT
|
By rene cloukey
Loring Runway hosting its annual land speed races in “The County.” As Rene Cloukey tells us, 250 miles per hour is not out of the question...

Sports

State health organizations clarify timeline for MPA guidelines for fall sports

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
State health organizations clarify timeline for MPA guidelines for fall sports

Sports

Maine football outlines possible spring schedule, former Black Bears hoping to make NFL cut

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
UMaine already plans to play this spring. We asked head coach Nick Charlton what the schedule might look like...

Sports

UMaine lineman Dobson earns preseason All-American honor

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
UMaine offensive lineman Liam Dobson is named 2nd team STATS FCS All-American.