Ellsworth High Schoolers Make Sign to Push for Fall Sports

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -Some local athletes are pushing to play fall sports.

Three students placed a sign on the fence at Ellsworth High School, simply reading, “Let us play cross-country.”

This is one of several signs around the school.

The students say they understand the safety measures being taken due to COVID-19 concerns, but just want to send a message of how important sports are to them.

“With all the COVID stuff, we kind of get it, that we can’t play, but we’re just trying to raise awareness that we’re kind of sad and bummed out that we’re not having sports at the moment,” said Drew Pierson, a student at the school.

“Sports is pretty much everything to my high school career, so, I, it just completely bums me out that we don’t have it,” adds his friend Alex Dewitt.

Supporters tell us they’re using the hashtag #LetThemPlay as a way of showing their support.

