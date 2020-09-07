Brewer motel owner says they want to rebuild after fire

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -The owners of a Brewer motel want to rebuild after fire destroyed part of it this weekend.

Owner Huei Lin says the state fire marshal told her they do not know what caused the fire.

It started about 1:30 Sunday morning at the Village Green on Mullen Avenue.

She says they will try to rebuild for their tenants who are a tight-knit group and more like family.

Lin tells us the fire started in one room and spread to several others, as well as a car parked outside.

She says there are many long-term residents who need affordable housing.

One resident we spoke with says he was there when the fire began.

”I mean, it was just raging so bad. We didn’t know. we’re very thankful. we got very lucky,” says Randy Perkins who has lived there since March.

“Property damage is nothing. People’s lives matter most. I just feel terrible for them to have to hurry up and find a place to go,” says Lin, who has owned the Village Green for 35 years.

Lin says 25 people are without a home.

The Red Cross has helped them and many are staying at a nearby hotel.

