Breezy & Seasonable Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Overall, we’ve got a good looking Labor Day forecast on tap. Some spots will see some low clouds and patchy fog to start the day but expect that to lift early this morning with partly to mostly sunny skies expected by late morning through the afternoon. A few sprinkles will be possible north and west of Bangor this morning otherwise expect a mainly dry day. Strong low pressure to our west will combine with strong high pressure to our east to provide us with a gusty southerly breeze today with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s for highs in most locales with some upper 60s possible along the coast due to the onshore breeze. We’ll see more cloudiness tonight as a cold front continues to push toward the area. Temperatures will be a bit milder with lows in the 50s to near 60° through the overnight.

The cold front will gradually push through Maine during the day Tuesday. As a result, we’ll see more cloudiness during the day Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. The front won’t have much moisture with it so other than a few light showers possible across the north, the bulk of the area will remain dry Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will reach the 70s to low 80s. Wednesday looks quiet with patchy morning fog giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. Temperature will mainly be in the 70s. A cold front will cross the state Thursday. This will bring us a chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours. It will be warm and humid with highs in the 70s and dewpoints in the 60s. Cooler and less humid weather will move into the state behind the cold front for Friday. High pressure building into the area Friday will give us sunshine to end the work week. We’ll see temperatures in the 60s to near 70° Friday with comfortable humidity.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 69°-78°. South wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 54°-60°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Patchy morning fog then a mix of sun and clouds. A bit more humid. Highs between 72°-82°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Patchy morning fog then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Patchy morning fog then a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Humid. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Breezy Today

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Ryan Munn
An area of low pressure will move through the Northern Great Lakes today. This will increase our cloudiness a bit for our Labor Day. However, any rain will stay well off to our west. We’ll call it partly to mostly sunny for our Monday with highs in the 70s. It will be on the breezy side too with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Forecast

Lots of Sun With a Few Afternoon Clouds Today

Updated: 22 hours ago
By Ryan Munn
High pressure will continue to hold strong to our south today. Skies will remain mostly sunny this afternoon, however, a few clouds will likely develop later today. There is the slight chance for a shower, especially in the northern half of the state. Highs will run right around average in the upper 60s to mid 70s across the region.

Forecast

Dry Tonight, Mainly Sunny Skies Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
By Ryan Munn
There is an upper-level trough off to our west and with just enough instability across the far north, a quick afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, all of Central and Southern Maine is looking at mainly sunny skies today. There will be a few fair-weather clouds that pop-up this afternoon. It will be a bit cooler with highs that will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s this afternoon.

Forecast

A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
By Chris Ewing
High pressure currently stretching from the Midwest east into the Ohio River Valley will bring Maine and the rest of New England a pleasant holiday weekend. The high will bring the Pine Tree State a clear sky tonight and as the wind diminishes the temps will dip into the mid 40s to lower 50s by daybreak tomorrow. Under a mostly sunny sky the high temps Saturday will range from the upper 60s north to the low to mid 70s south.

Forecast

A Pleasant Holiday Weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
Forecast

Mostly Sunny & Warm With Lowering Humidity Today

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
By Ryan Munn
A dry cold front will pass the state this afternoon. Out ahead of the front it is on the muggy side, but a much drier airmass will push in later today and tonight. Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the afternoon. It will be on the warm side with highs generally running in the 70s to low 80s. Skies will remain clear tonight as well. Lows will drop back to the mid 40s north to low 50s south.

Forecast

Stray Showers & Patchy Fog Tonight, Warm & Becoming Less Humid Friday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
By Chris Ewing
A southerly breeze out ahead of an approaching cold front will keep the conditions across Maine mild and rather muggy tonight, with low temps holding in the upper 50s to mid 60s all across the state. The rather humid air-mass will cause areas of fog to develop tonight, with the most dense fog likely occurring near the coast.

Forecast

Stray Showers & Patchy Fog Tonight, Warm & Becoming Less Humid Friday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
Forecast

Warm & Humid This Afternoon, Few Showers Possible

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see a chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and evening mainly over Downeast and areas closer to the coast as an upper level disturbance moves through. Otherwise expect a variably cloudy, warm and humid day with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s and dewpoints in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid Today

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
By Todd Simcox
A weak disturbance will slowly fizzle out as it moves along the Maine coastline today. With this in the vicinity, we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day today mainly focused over Downeast and areas closer to the coast.