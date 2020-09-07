Breezy & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Overall, we’ve got a good looking Labor Day forecast on tap. Some spots will see some low clouds and patchy fog to start the day but expect that to lift early this morning with partly to mostly sunny skies expected by late morning through the afternoon. A few sprinkles will be possible north and west of Bangor this morning otherwise expect a mainly dry day. Strong low pressure to our west will combine with strong high pressure to our east to provide us with a gusty southerly breeze today with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s for highs in most locales with some upper 60s possible along the coast due to the onshore breeze. We’ll see more cloudiness tonight as a cold front continues to push toward the area. Temperatures will be a bit milder with lows in the 50s to near 60° through the overnight.

The cold front will gradually push through Maine during the day Tuesday. As a result, we’ll see more cloudiness during the day Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. The front won’t have much moisture with it so other than a few light showers possible across the north, the bulk of the area will remain dry Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will reach the 70s to low 80s. Wednesday looks quiet with patchy morning fog giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. Temperature will mainly be in the 70s. A cold front will cross the state Thursday. This will bring us a chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours. It will be warm and humid with highs in the 70s and dewpoints in the 60s. Cooler and less humid weather will move into the state behind the cold front for Friday. High pressure building into the area Friday will give us sunshine to end the work week. We’ll see temperatures in the 60s to near 70° Friday with comfortable humidity.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 69°-78°. South wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 54°-60°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Patchy morning fog then a mix of sun and clouds. A bit more humid. Highs between 72°-82°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Patchy morning fog then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Patchy morning fog then a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Humid. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

