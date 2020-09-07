Advertisement

Bangor man arrested after allegedly threatening employees at Family Dollar

Police say 45-year-old John Callahan is charged with terrorizing
John Callahan arrested in Bangor(Bangor Police Dept.)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is accused of threatening to shoot employees at the Family Dollar in Bangor.

We’re told Callahan was a customer and stormed out of the store on State Street Friday night...

He allegedly referred to an assault rifle and threatened to shoot the employees when we came back.

Officials say the other customers left and the manager put the store on lock down for the rest of the night.

Callahan was arrested the next day.

He’s in the Penobscot County Jail on one thousand dollars cash bail.

