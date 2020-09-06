Advertisement

Brewer motel destroyed by fire

The Maine Fire Marshals Office is trying to determine the cause.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Residents of a motel in Brewer are without a place to stay after fire tore through the building early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to Village Green Motel on Mullen Avenue around 1:30 a.m. where multiple units were on fire.

Everyone inside made it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

But, the motel does seem to be a total loss.

Jordan Harrington, a resident of the motel says he saw flames coming from one of the rooms, heard the fire alarm going off, and alerted other residents to get out.

”The whole room was fully engulfed. The bed frame, and everything around him was fully engulfed. He was just standing still so I took him out of there. I closed the door and told all my neighbors. I just pounded on the doors and everyone came out. The fire department then came and took care of the problem,” said Harrington.

“There were four apartments on fire including a vehicle out front. Initially, it was unclear if everybody had escaped the building. They quickly determined that everybody was clear.”

Lt. Erik Tourtillotte, Brewer Fire Department

The Maine State Fire Marshals Office is investigating a cause.

