Nicky’s Diner Memorabilia Up For Auction in Brewer

The recently closed restaurant put many items up for sale.
The iconic sign of Nicky's Cruisin' Diner, which was put up for auction following it's closing in June.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Lucky buyers were able to get their hands on memorabilia at an auction in Brewer.

Among the items up for grabs - classics from a staple in the bangor community - Nicky’s Cruisin Diner, which closed in June after decades of business.

Alongside these and more from Nicky’s, classic sports items and other antiques were up for sale as well.

Organizers say auctions like this are a chance to own a part of Maine history.

“These items, if they don’t find a home, they’re gonna go away forever.” said auctioneer Kim Corkran.

Masks and social distancing were required to attend the auction.

Mainely Antiques, the organizers of the event, say they’ll be holding another auction on October 10th.

