Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A boy named Bentley Boyers, who was born with a birth defect found his perfect match at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

Last week, Bentley’s dad, Brandon came to the animal shelter looking to adopt two chickens. Instead, he came across a puppy with a cleft lip.

“He Facetimed me. He goes, ’I think this one has a cleft lip’ and I said ’get her’! We need her!” said Bentley’s mom, Ashley Boyers.

Ashley told News 10 about Bentley’s tough start in life. As a newborn, it was a struggle for him to eat.

“We had to sit him up and feed him and hold his lip together in order for him to eat - so it was a process,” she said.

Now at 2-years-old and with two surgeries under his belt - Bentley’s parents say he’s growing stronger and stronger each day.

It’s so hard to put into words how meaningful this adoption is to all of us so we are going to let the pictures speak...

Posted by Jackson County Animal Shelter - Michigan on Thursday, September 3, 2020

For Ashley, she feels owning the puppy will make her son feel like he’s not alone, and having a cleft lip does not make him any different.

“To see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot ’cause he can grow up and understand that he and his puppy both have something that they can share in common,” his mom said.

Miraculously, the animal shelter says they normally do not see puppies with cleft palates. However, the animal shelter does not think the puppy will have any health problems in the future.

“Her disability is really not holding her back, and as she grows, they’ll be able to see more if there’s any change that has to do with that. But, she’s really doing well,” said Animal Services Director Lydia Sattler. “She might look a little different than a normal dog would, but it’s not slowing her down at all.”

In regards to Bentley’s future, he will have to undergo a bone-grafting surgery as he gets older. Thankfully, this time he’ll have a furry companion by his side and of course, supportive parents.

Now, at just two months and two years of age, the imperfect super-duo have found their perfect match.

For more information on how you can find your forever friend, click on the Jackson County Animal Shelter page, HERE.

