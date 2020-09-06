Man seriously injured in moped crash with car in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -A middle-aged man was seriously injured when his moped crashed into a car on Congress and Sheridan Streets in Portland on Sunday.

Officials from the Portland Police Department and the Munjoy and Bramhall branches of the Portland Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Portland fire chief, the driver of the moped was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. It’s unclear if the driver of the car sustained injuries but he wasn’t taken to the hospital immediately following the crash.

The Portland Police department is investigating the crash.

