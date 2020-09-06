Maine DOT plans to replace bridge between Brunswick, Topsham
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Transportation is making plans to replace a bridge that connects Brunswick and Topsham.
The Maine Department of Transportation says the bridge, built in 1931, is in poor shape, and plans to replace it with a new, nearly $20 million bridge.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Street Bridge replacement project in Bangor is nearing completion.
In the coming weeks, crews will focus on restoring the I-95 traffic pattern and finishing weather-sensitive night work.
