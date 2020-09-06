Maine CDC reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 15 new coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, and no new deaths.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 134.

The 15 additional cases brings the overall total in Maine to 4,682.

The number of active cases overnight increased to three for a total of 499 cases.

4,210 cases are confirmed, which is up 13 from Saturday.

472 cases are probable.

4,049 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 12 from Saturday.

York County reported 11 new cases overnight, for a total of 895.

There were two new cases to report in Cumberland County. There are now 2,218 total cases there.

COVID-19 Stats for Sunday, September 6 (WABI)

