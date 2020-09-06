Fundraiser for Milestone Recovery reimagined as virtual event amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An event for motorcycle lovers has been expanded to include walking, running, and biking to raise money for Milestone Recovery.

The event, now called Your Miles for Milestone, has gone virtual to allow people to participate in a safe way that works for them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Milestone Recovery is the state’s leading nonprofit to end homelessness and substance use disorders.

“We want to try and break down the stigma, so the more awareness and education that we can give to the community the better it is for the people suffering from substance abuse disorder and for the recovery community in general,” Interim Executive Director Marianne Sensale-Guerin said.

People can register for the fundraiser online for free. There is no minimum donation required and funds raised between Sept. 12 and Sept. 20 will support Milestone Recovery’s housing

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.