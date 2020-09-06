Advertisement

Frosty’s Donuts in Brunswick reopens

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) -After being closed since march, a Brunswick donut shop reopened this past week,  with overwhelming support from the community.

The owners at Frosty’s Donut Shop said in the 9 years they’ve been open, they’ve always operated 7 days a week.

Now they’re only open Friday through Sunday. Their hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Owners say they’re hoping to make it through the winter and hope to return to some normalcy by spring.

This was their first weekend back open, and lines have been wrapping around the building.

Owner Shelby Omdal, explained, “It has been really true community support for small business this weekend.”

“So overwhelming. ITs like the first day we opened again. People are just so thrilled to have donuts back. They’ve had a six-month diet they keep saying,” Owner Nels Omdal added.

They say they sold around 10,000 donuts on Saturday and Sunday.

Shelby and Nels Omdal say Saturday was the busiest day they ever had - serving around 250 customers Saturday in a four-hour span.

