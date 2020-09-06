Advertisement

Folks attend Feed the County Family Fun Fest in Caribou

Organizers say more than $28,000 has been raised over the last 4 years to feed families in need.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM ) - “It was a gorgeous sunny Saturday for friends and family to come out to Goughan’s Family Berry Farm in Caribou. Dixie Shaw, Director of Hunger and Relief Services for Catholic Charities is grateful to Goughans for making this event happen.”

Dixie Shaw, Hunger and Relief Services for Catholic Charities, said, “I was worried that we wouldn’t have any of our traditional fundraising events cause many have been canceled, but Goughan’s have taken extreme measures, if you will, to make sure everyone is safe. They have changed the entire configuration of the seating area and just have done anything humanly possible to make sure that we have a fun day and a safe day here at this family farm.”

Shaw says this event is one of the bigger ones they hold each year.

“This event here right now is helping us a lot. You know, this event has raised over 28 thousand dollars in the last four to help us feed The County. So I expect today to be a really great day because so many people are staying home and not going out like in past years,” Shaw explained.

Shaw said she’s thankful to everyone who is helping to Feed The County.

Today is the day!!!! Come out to the farm and help feed your friends and neighbors in need. BBQ lunch from 11 to 1 only...

Posted by Goughan's Farm on Saturday, September 5, 2020

