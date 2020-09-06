Advertisement

Dry Tonight, Partly Cloudy & Breezy Tomorrow

By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to hold strong to our south tonight with mostly clear skies expected across the state. Lows will fall back to the upper 40s to mid 50s.

An area of low pressure will move through the Northern Great Lakes on Monday. This will increase our cloudiness a bit For Labor Day. However, any rain will likely stay well off to our west. Call it partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. As this system passes up to our north, skies will be variably cloudy for the day on Tuesday. A little milder as well with highs running in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A stalled frontal boundary may set up across the state for the day on Wednesday. Once again, a mixture of sun and clouds is likely, but north of that front it will be a much drier and cooler. South of that front will be warmer and muggy. A frontal boundary will set up to our west on Thursday. With that, a southerly flow and more humidity. Dew points will likely approach the 70 degree mark. Skies will be variably cloudy with the chance for a quick shower or storm. Highs will run in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies with lows falling back to the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 70s. Winds south at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy skies with highs topping out in the 70s across the region.

Wednesday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will run in the 70s for most areas, cooler across the far north.

Thursday: Variably cloudy skies with a shower or storm possible. Highs will run in the mid 70s to low 80s.

