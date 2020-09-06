8th Annual “Name Your Price” Yard Sale Held in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People in Ellsworth got a chance to go bargain hunting.

It was for the Unitarian Universalist Church’s 8th annual “Name Your Price” yard sale.

In the wake of COVID-19, the church made changes to this year’s sale, including moving it outside and implementing a 100 person limit.

More than 100 families donated items with all proceeds from sales going to several causes.

The church says the sale is a great way for those in need to get their essentials.

“And we want people to be able to get what they can, we explicitly didn’t price anything, and we’ve put it out here because we know people will show up who need it, and this community has always been incredibly generous on all that they’ve done, so it’s a win-win,” said church minister Sara Hayman.

Items that are left over from the sale will be donated to Goodwill.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.