Advertisement

8th Annual “Name Your Price” Yard Sale Held in Ellsworth

The sale was moved to a new location this year in response to COVID-19.
Shoppers browse through hundreds of donated items at the sale.
Shoppers browse through hundreds of donated items at the sale.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People in Ellsworth got a chance to go bargain hunting.

It was for the Unitarian Universalist Church’s 8th annual “Name Your Price” yard sale.

In the wake of COVID-19, the church made changes to this year’s sale, including moving it outside and implementing a 100 person limit.

More than 100 families donated items with all proceeds from sales going to several causes.

The church says the sale is a great way for those in need to get their essentials.

“And we want people to be able to get what they can, we explicitly didn’t price anything, and we’ve put it out here because we know people will show up who need it, and this community has always been incredibly generous on all that they’ve done, so it’s a win-win,” said church minister Sara Hayman.

Items that are left over from the sale will be donated to Goodwill.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dry Tonight, Breezy With a Mix of Sun & Clouds Tomorrow

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
High pressure will continue to hold strong to our south tonight with mostly clear skies expected across the state. Lows will fall back to the upper 40s to mid 50s.

News

Nicky’s Diner Memorabilia Up For Auction in Brewer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The diner, which closed in June, arranged for various classic fixtures to be auctioned off.

News

Fire damages Presque Isle home Friday night

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No injuries were reported.

News

Maine DOT plans to replace bridge between Brunswick, Topsham

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Meanwhile, the Ohio Street Bridge replacement project in Bangor is nearing completion.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The number of active cases overnight increased to 3 for a total of 499 cases.

News

Sunny This Morning With a Few Afternoon Clouds Developing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
High pressure will continue to hold strong to our south today. Skies will remain mostly sunny this afternoon, however, a few clouds will likely develop later today. There is the slight chance for a shower, especially in the northern half of the state. Highs will run right around average in the upper 60s to mid 70s across the region.

News

Brewer motel heavily damaged by fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause.

News

State police investigating fatal crash in Palmyra

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State police investigating fatal crash

News

Dry & Comfortable Tonight, Mostly Sunny Skies Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
Skies will continue to stay mainly clear tonight. It will be a cool night as lows fall back to the mid 40s across Central and Northern Maine, with low 50s along the coast.

News

Hancock County residents race for a good cause

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Mains
The Ride was an effort to raise funds following several COVID-related cancellations.