State police investigating fatal crash in Palmyra
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Hudson.
It happened a little after two Saturday morning on Warren Hill Road in Palmyra.
Troopers say 25-year-old Adam Webber was killed in the crash.
Six other people in his truck all sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.
Officials say the crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol were likely factors.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Maine State Police at 624-7076.
