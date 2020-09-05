State police investigating fatal crash in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating a fatal crash involving a man from Hudson.

It happened a little after two Saturday morning on Warren Hill Road in Palmyra.

Troopers say 25-year-old Adam Webber was killed in the crash.

Six other people in his truck all sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol were likely factors.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Maine State Police at 624-7076.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.