DIXMONT, Maine (WABI) -State police are investigating an accident in Dixmont on Friday night.

That’s according to Penobscot County Dispatchers.

It happened after 10:30 p.m. on Western Avenue.

No word if anyone was hurt.

State police told TV5 Western Avenue is down to one lane as of 11:48 p.m.

No other details are being released at this time.

