RSU 34 and Troop 76 teaming up for computer drive

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - RSU 34 and Troop 75 in Old Town are looking for working and non-working devices with minor issues.

These devices will be given to students in Old Town, Alton, and Bradley who need them for online learning.

They’ll be holding a computer drive on Monday, September 7, from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Old Town High School.

If device pickup is needed, call 478-4295.

Please help to share this. There are a lot of kids in need of a PC for home learning this fall. Thank you. Posted by Scout Troop 76 - Old Town, ME on Thursday, August 27, 2020

