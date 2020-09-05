RSU 34 and Troop 76 teaming up for computer drive
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - RSU 34 and Troop 75 in Old Town are looking for working and non-working devices with minor issues.
These devices will be given to students in Old Town, Alton, and Bradley who need them for online learning.
They’ll be holding a computer drive on Monday, September 7, from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Old Town High School.
If device pickup is needed, call 478-4295.
